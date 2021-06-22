Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.85 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 280,863 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,325,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

About Jangada Mines (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

