Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Position Increased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the first quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

JOF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.19. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.