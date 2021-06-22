Jay M. Phd Short Sells 55,000 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $2,152,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $56,406,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 282,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,385. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.98.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,767,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,058,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioAtla by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,180,000 after acquiring an additional 820,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,715,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 177,513 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

