Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Raised to $250.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.19.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $177.22 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after buying an additional 29,142 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 117.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $545,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

