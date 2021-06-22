JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.90). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 877.40 ($11.46), with a volume of 4,399,406 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 940 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 955 ($12.48).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 915.82. The company has a market cap of £9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 1.44 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.28. JD Sports Fashion’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

