Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NYSE CHPT opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $53,400,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $49,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

