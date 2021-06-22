Jetcoin Price Hits $0.0376 on Top Exchanges (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $479,536.35 and $549,476.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

