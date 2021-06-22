John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 125.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 613,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,481,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.