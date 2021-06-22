Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. 71,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

