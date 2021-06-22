Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,630,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,810 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Johnson & Johnson worth $594,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,262,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,048,000 after buying an additional 400,945 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of NYSE JNJ remained flat at $$163.84 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The company has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

