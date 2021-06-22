Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.69% of Johnson Outdoors worth $67,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOUT opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $428,161.03. Insiders sold 7,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

