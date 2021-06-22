Joshua Horowitz Purchases 1,507 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $13,864.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,550.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 1,470 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $13,818.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 5,850 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,773. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMB. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Limbach by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

