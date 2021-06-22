JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of JOYY worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,132,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.79.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

