JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ YY traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 21,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $65.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.71.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

