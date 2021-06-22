JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,610 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of RenaissanceRe worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $1,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RNR opened at $144.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.25. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

