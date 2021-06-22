JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 10,831 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.32% of Herman Miller worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

MLHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MLHR opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.40 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $51.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

