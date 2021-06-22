JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 901,530 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 254.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.22% of Liberty Global worth $32,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 175.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

