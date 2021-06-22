JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 17,718 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Spire worth $30,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

NYSE:SR opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.28. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

