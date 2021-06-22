JulSwap Price Down 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, JulSwap has traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $593,928.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00045574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00106141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00154232 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,507.97 or 1.00122053 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003045 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,744,651 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

