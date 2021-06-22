Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.89 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jupiter alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00046862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00153933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,812.47 or 1.00596147 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jupiter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jupiter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.