Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Up 0.5%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97.75 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 96.65 ($1.26). 793,847 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,067,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.15 ($1.26).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.42, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 16.38. The company has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08.

Get Just Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andy Parsons sold 157,407 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.33), for a total value of £160,555.14 ($209,766.32). Also, insider David Richardson sold 156,885 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40), for a total value of £167,866.95 ($219,319.24).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.