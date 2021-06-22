Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Trading Up 1.1%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90.

About Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and trademark licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

