Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,244,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320,923 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.45% of Kadmon worth $63,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Kadmon by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 9,570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,716,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kadmon by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,613,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kadmon by 6,778.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,220,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,468 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDMN opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $687.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.70% and a negative net margin of 5,103.69%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDMN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

