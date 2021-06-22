Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

Shares of KLR stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Kaleyra has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $368.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $51,279.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.