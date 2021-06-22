KARMA Price Reaches $0.0098 on Exchanges (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, KARMA has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $53.65 million and $90.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006284 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00093138 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.