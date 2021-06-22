Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $1.97

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00191916 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00031773 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

