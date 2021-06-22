KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 908 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $28,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,679 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,469,000 after acquiring an additional 523,212 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $144.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $361,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,729 shares of company stock worth $20,229,125. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

