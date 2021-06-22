KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,220 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $28,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $115.04 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.