Keep4r Market Capitalization Achieves $344,613.06 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Keep4r coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.08 or 0.00012910 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Keep4r has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $344,613.06 and approximately $22,259.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00052620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00019649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.24 or 0.00614207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

