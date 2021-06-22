National Bank Financial Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Sector Perform

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.

K traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. 27,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

