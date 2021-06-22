National Bank Financial Lowers Kellogg (NYSE:K) to Sector Perform

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.46.
K traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. 27,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98.
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
