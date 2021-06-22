Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Raised by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Kellogg by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

K stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.98. 2,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,156. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

