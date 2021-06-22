Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Position Trimmed by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Kelly Services worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kelly Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $972.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.