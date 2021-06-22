KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $788,195.37

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $788,195.37 and approximately $28,717.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00108628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00152197 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.26 or 0.99806872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,023,819 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

