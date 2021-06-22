KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Trading Down 13.5%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) fell 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 1,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG, a holding company, provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyroprocessing equipment, including preheaters, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans, as well as calciner, bypass, and firing systems.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.