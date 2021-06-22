Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.82

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.82 and last traded at C$20.69, with a volume of 18045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.