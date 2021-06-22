Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 80.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,042,214 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,095 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after purchasing an additional 132,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,835 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 258,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 685,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.96.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

