Kin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.13 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, Kin has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

