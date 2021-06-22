Kineko Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Kineko coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges. Kineko has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $27,080.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,246.81 or 0.99707910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 4,269,629 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

