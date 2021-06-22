Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 26,723 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.90.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 7.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Kingsway Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies.

