Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 637,146 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Kinross Gold worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

