Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Downgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$11.25. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on K. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.41.

TSE K traded down C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.78. 5,554,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,958,166. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 in the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

