Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Downgraded to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.00. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.41.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.78. 5,554,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,958,166. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,493.22. Insiders have sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

