Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.56

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 1890314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.75 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 6.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

About Kinross Gold (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

