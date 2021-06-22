Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on K. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.66.

Kinross Gold stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.83. 7,823,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,431. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843 over the last ninety days.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

