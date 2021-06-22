Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$11.80 at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$11.80 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.66.

Shares of K stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,823,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.88 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.56 and a one year high of C$13.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Over the last three months, insiders sold 237,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,843.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

