KLAYswap Protocol Trading Down 51.7% This Week (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $97.01 million and $13.50 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.46 or 0.00038188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLAYswap Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00046997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00114255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00154979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.52 or 0.99860193 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003010 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KLAYswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLAYswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.