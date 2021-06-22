Klever (KLV) Trading Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Klever has a market capitalization of $161.52 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,246.81 or 0.99707910 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Klever is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

