Klimatas (KTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Klimatas has a total market cap of $4,173.53 and approximately $122.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded down 55% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

