Knekted (KNT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Knekted has a total market cap of $103,886.63 and $5.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Knekted Profile

Knekted is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

