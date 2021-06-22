Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Koç Holding AS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.
Koç Holding AS Company Profile
