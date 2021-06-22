Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Koç Holding AS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,322. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96. Koç Holding AS has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

Koç Holding AS Company Profile

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.